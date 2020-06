HCC Vs OCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Ten10 League Live

The fifth match of the ongoing Finnish Ten10 League will be played between Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) and Okanieni Cricket Club (OCC). The HCC vs OCC live match will be played at the Kerava Cricket Ground. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 7 and will start at 8:30 pm IST. Here is our HCC vs OCC Dream11 Team and HCC vs OCC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of HCC vs OCC Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best HCC vs OCC live match results.

HCC vs OCC Dream11 top picks and match schedule

HCC vs OCC Dream11 prediction: HCC vs OCC Dream11 team from squads

HCC vs OCC Dream11 Prediction: Helsinki Cricket Club squad

Khalid Rahman Mangal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Zahidullah Kamal (wk), Aniketh Pusthay (c), Zakiullah Kamal, Akhil Arjunan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Amrik Bhatia, Rakesh Bhatia, Abbas Khan, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Amit Singh, Arun Bhatia, Abrar Mirza, Gautam Bhaskar.

HCC vs OCC Dream11 Prediction: Okanieni Cricket Club

Adnan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Ghaffar Khan, Malik Shahalam, Mohan Chand Gurajala, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Irfan Ali, Muhammad Naveed Tabassum, Nadir Khan, Safi Ur Rehman, Shoaib Khan, Waleed Iftikhar, Waqar Ahmad, Yaseen Khan

HCC vs OCC Dream11 prediction: HCC vs OCC Dream11 team

Here is the HCC vs OCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Zahidullah Kamal

All-rounders – Akhil Arjunan (C), Zakiullah Kamal, Fawad Ahmed

Batsmen – Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Ali (VC), Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Naveed

Bowlers – Arun Bhatia, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Awais

HCC vs OCC Dream11 prediction

Helsinki Cricket Club start off as favourites against Okanieni Cricket Club to win this Finnish Ten10 match.

Please note that the above HCC vs OCC Dream11 prediction, HCC vs OCC Dream11 team and HCC vs OCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The HCC vs OCC Dream11 team and HCC vs OCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

