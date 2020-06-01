HCC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live Game Info

Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) is all set to lock horns with Vantaa CC (VCC) in the inaugural match of the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 on Monday, June 1. The two teams will lock horns at the Kerava National Cricket Ground (KNCG). The HCC vs VCC the match will be played at 8:30 pm IST. Fans can play the HCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the HCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, the HCC vs VCC Dream11 top picks and HCC vs VCC Dream11 team.

HCC vs VCC Dream11 preview

The Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 will be a 2-month long tournament which will see eight teams fighting against each other to lift the trophy. There will be a total of 60 matches, which will be played during the tournament. The teams taking part in the tournament are Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana and SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids), Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) and Vantaa CC (VCC)

HCC vs VCC Dream11 team

HCC vs VCC Dream11 team: Helsinki Cricket Club playing XI

Zahidullah , Zaki Kamal, Javed Latif, Adnan Sayed, Obaid Ullah , Abdu Ahad, Khalid Mangal, Manish Chohan, Aniket, Anwar Khan, Wahid Qureshi

HCC vs VCC Dream11 team: Vantaa CC playing XI

TJ Premasiri, RS Kahingala, MM Achchige, MM Hettiarachilage, UKRSF Koruwage, D Hethumuni, PSDS Karunamuny, J Ahmad, T Senanayake, L Hikkaduwa Liyanage Tavernier, N Hangamuwe

HCC vs VCC Dream11 top picks

Captain options – Zahidullah Kamal, MM Achchige

Vice-captain options – TJ Premasiri, Wahid Qureshi

HCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: HCC vs VCC Dream11 team

HCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction

As per our HCC vs VCC Dream 11 prediction, Helsinki Cricket Club are favourites to win the match

Note: The HCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, HCC vs VCC Dream11 top picks and HCC vs VCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: HELSINKI CRICKET CLUB / TWITTER)