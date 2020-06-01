HCC Vs VCC Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report, Finnish Premier League Live Game Info

Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) will play Vantaa CC (VCC) in the first match of Finnish Premier League T20. Helsinki Cricket Club were the best team of the tournament last year and also won the championship, coming into this tournament as the defending champions. Here are the HCC vs VCC live streaming details, HCC vs VCC live telecast in India, HCC vs VCC live match details and HCC vs VCC live scores.

HCC vs VCC live streaming: About Finnish Premier League T20

The Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 will be a 2-month long tournament, which will see eight teams fighting against each other to lift the trophy. There will be a total of 60 matches, which will be played during the tournament. The teams taking part in the tournament are Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana and SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids), Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) and Vantaa CC (VCC)

HCC vs VCC live streaming: HCC vs VCC live match weather report

According to Accuweather report, the HCC vs VCC live match will be played without interruptions with no rain interference in the entire game. Coming to the pitch report, the pitch is considered as a very good batting wicket.

HCC vs VCC live streaming: Where to watch HCC vs VCC live telecast in India?

The HCC vs VCC live telecast in India will not be available, but fans can still enjoy the HCC vs VCC live streaming by logging on to the FanCode App to watch each ball of the HCC vs VCC live match. The HCC vs VCC live streaming of the match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on June 1. For the HCC vs VCC live scores and HCC vs VCC live match details, fans can also view Cricket Finland's official Twitter page.

HCC vs VCC live scores: HCC vs VCC probable playing XI

HCC vs VCC live scores: HCC vs VCC playing XI: Helsinki Cricket Club playing XI

Zahidullah , Zaki Kamal, Javed Latif, Adnan Sayed, Obaid Ullah , Abdu Ahad, Khalid Mangal, Manish Chohan, Aniket, Anwar Khan, Wahid Qureshi

HCC vs VCC live scores: HCC vs VCC playing XI: Vantaa CC playing XI

TJ Premasiri, RS Kahingala, MM Achchige, MM Hettiarachilage, UKRSF Koruwage, D Hethumuni, PSDS Karunamuny, J Ahmad, T Senanayake, L Hikkaduwa Liyanage Tavernier, N Hangamuwe

(IMAGE: HELSINKI CRICKET CLUB / FACEBOOK)