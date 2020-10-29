HCCS Vs CTL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks ECS T10 Barcelona Live

Hira Cricket Club Sabadell will go up against Catalunya Cricket Club in match 55 of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The HCCS vs CTL match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm IST on October 29 from the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona. Here is our HCCS vs HCCS Dream11 prediction, HCCS vs HCCS Dream11 team, HCCS vs CTL live preview and HCCS vs HCCS Dream11 top picks.

🇪🇸🏏Breaking: Bangladesh Kings qualify for European Cricket Series Barcelona semi-finals, following Badalona Shaheen's defeat to Fateh.

Latest news 👉https://t.co/6PLADFbASj 🇪🇸🏏 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 26, 2020

HCCS vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Today's ECS T10 Barcelona match between Hira Cricket Club Sabadell and Catalunya Cricket Club will be the penultimate group stage match of the tournament. The game will decide whether Catalunya CC, Falco CC or Pak Montcada will join the Group A semifinalists, United CC Girona and Kings CC. This will be Catalunya's first match of the day, and a win here would all but guarantee them a spot in the semi-final. According to their position on the table, 12 points should be more than enough to set them apart from the other two.

Catalunya's next match will be against the current table-toppers Falco CC. Even if Falco lose the game, their high net run-rate should take them through to the semis. The situation could be direr for Catalunya should they fail to win both matches, as the qualification would then depend on the net run rate. This seems unlikely, however, as Catalunya have not lost a single match in the series yet. Hira CC meanwhile, have only won one match in the series.

HCCS vs CTL playing 11 prediction

Hira Cricket Club Sabadell predicted playing XI

Sharanjit Singh, Shanawar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh,

Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Fakhar Chattha

Catalunya Cricket Club predicted playing XI

Mohammad Yasin, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naveed Aslam,

Yasir Ali, Rauf Zaman, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Khawar

HCCS vs CTL Key Players

Hira Cricket Club Sabadell - Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Mehmood Akhtar

Catalunya Cricket Club - Yasir Ali, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Ali Azam

HCCS vs CTL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Muhammad Safdar

Batsmen - Saqib Latif, Bakhtair Khalid, Naveed Aslam,

Allrounders - Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Anwar Ul Haq, Mohammad Yasin

Bowlers - Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Mehmood Akhtar

HCCS vs CTL Dream11 prediction

According to our HCCS vs CTL match prediction, Catalunya CC will win the match.

Note: The HCCS vs CTL Dream11 prediction and HCCS vs CTL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HCCS vs CTL Dream11 team and HCCS vs CTL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

