HCCS Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Hira CC Sabadell will battle it out against Raval Sporting CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our HCCS vs RSCC match prediction and HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 team. The HCCS vs RSCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

HCCS vs RSCC live: HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This match is crucial for both the sides who are looking to push their case for a place in the knockout stages. HCCS will be confident coming into the match after a narrow win in their previous match. RSCC lost their previous match and will also look to get a win and continue to hold onto their third spot. An exciting battle can be expected by fans as both teams look to play their best players in HCCS vs RSCC playing 11

HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 team

HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: HCCS squad for HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 team

Bakhtair Khalid, Mubashar Irshad, Shanawar Shahzad, Anwar Ul Haq, Sharanjit Singh, Harjot Singh, Manan Ayub, Adnan Abbas, Ikram Ul Haq, Mehmood Akhtar, Fakhar Chatta, Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Arshad Gujjar, Ali Azmat.

HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: RSCC squad for HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 team

Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh.

HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 team

Gaurang Mahyavanshi

Ishan Patel

Manish Manwani

Bakhtair Khalid

HCCS vs RSCC match prediction: HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 team

HCCS vs RSCC live: HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction

As per our HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, RSCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, HCCS vs RSCC top picks and HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HCCS vs RSCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

