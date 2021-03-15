'He Believes In Sixes, Not Fours': Ex-Pak Captain Delighted By Ishan Kishan's Fearless 50

Heaping high praise on debutant Ishank Kishan, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja expressed delight over the opener's fiery innings against England in the second T20I on Sunday. Stating that Kishan was his hero of the match, Raja added that the young gun has plenty of 'potential and talent'. Riding on Ishan Kishan's fearless fifty, India leveled the 5-match T20 series as they registered a 7-wicket victory.

"Virat Kohli looked in fine form but with the bat, my hero was debutant Ishan Kishan. He has plenty of potential and talent and played with freedom. And I think he has come into a brilliant environment where he has a captain who applauds all his shots from the non-striker's end," Raja said on his YouTube channel.

Taking note of the 'license' given to Ishan Kishan to play fearlessly, the former Pakistani batsman said that till the time 'prolific performers' of the IPL are not given such chances, outstanding talent won't be identified and progress won't be effective.

"A license has been given which states: 'We are changing the course of our direction in terms of batting. You go and hit fours and sixes. No problem if you get out in the process. You are a certainty.' His and Suryakumar Yadav's inclusions were good to see," he added.

Team India level series

After a defeat in the first T20I of the 5-match series, Team India came back strongly to level the series on Sunday with a 7-wicket victory. Kohli won the toss in Ahmedabad and opted to bowl first after which Bhuvaneshwar Kumar picked the wicket of Jos Buttler in the very first over. On a slow pitch, the Indian bowlers reaped benefits from off-cutters and back-of-the-hand deliveries as they restricted the visitors to 164/6.

In response, debutant Ishan Kishan stormed the Narendra Modi Stadium with a fearless fifty which he notched up with some beautiful shots. The young gun took the attack to English bowlers as he smashed them all over the park. Skipper Virat Kohli added a 94-run second-wicket stand with debutant Ishan Kishan (56) before the latter was dismissed after which the batting megastar found his rhythm and went after the England bowlers along with Rishabh Pant who played a stellar cameo of a 13-ball 26.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 49-ball 73 at a strike rate of almost 149 including five boundaries and three maximums as the Men In Blue crossed the finish line by seven wickets and 13 balls to spare as they levelled the five-match series 1-1.