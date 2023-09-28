India clinched the three-match ODI series against Australia before the World Cup, winning by a margin of victory of 2-1. Pat Cummins led Australia to a 66-run victory over India in the third and final One-Day International. India were unable to chase down 353 runs, hence Rohit Sharma's side failed to secyre a rare clean sweep against Australia.

3 things you need to know

In the 3rd ODI, Australia chose to bat first and got to 352/7 in 50 overs

India lost by 66 runs because they couldn't chase Australia's score

Rohit Sharma and his team won the IND vs. AUS series 2-1

IND vs AUS: India's significant changes in 3rd ODI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma announced major changes to his starting XI for the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Australia before the ICC World Cup 2023. India won the series 3-1. Washington Sundar, an adaptable all-rounder, got an opportunity in place of Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.

India also benched Shubman Gill, who scored a hundred in the deciding match against Australia played in Indore. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami, two fast bowlers, each got some playing time in the first two games of the three-match series. However, neither pace bowler was eligible for selection, as vice-captain Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had already returned to the squad for the 3rd ODI. In the first ODI of the series, speedster Shardul bowled 10 overs without taking any wickets, and in the second ODI, he bowled only four overs and gave 35 runs without making much of an effect.

Robin Uthappa makes a huge statement about Shardul Thakur

In a YouTube video, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa voiced his reservations regarding Shardul Thakur's form during the Australia series. The former Indian batter expressed doubts about Shardul's abilities and thought that Team India could have to worry about him at the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup. He said:

Shardul Thakur could be a concern for Team India. Yes, he picks up wickets and is a high-quality bowler, but he leaks a lot of runs. He can be very expensive. That's something that he will have to pay attention to, He is someone who is always going to take wickets, but when he doesn't take wickets, he ends up looking a little expensive. In CSK, we used to fondly call him the golden arm. I am certain that his role will be very similar for the Indian team,

In 44 One Day Internationals (ODIs), the dynamic all-round player Shardul Thakur has accumulated 63 wickets for India. At the R. Premadasa Stadium against Sri Lanka in 2017, the 31-year-old made his debut in a One-Day International.