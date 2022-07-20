'He Can Emerge As Model, Earn In Crores': Shoaib Akhtar's Bold Statement On Indian Star

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on Team India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant by stating that he can go on to become a model if he takes care of his looks. The 24-year-old's brilliant was there for everyone to see during the Men in Blue's last ODI against England as he smacked an emphatic maiden century to get his side over the line. Pant scored 125 runs off 113 balls, an inning that included 16 fours and two sixes.

Shoaib Akhtar praises Rishabh Pant

While speaking in a video via his official YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar said that the only thing that Rishabh Pant needs to look after is his weight. If he does so, the former Pakistani pacer believes that the 24-year-old can become a model and earn crores.

"He is a little overweight. I hope he takes care of that," said Akhtar. "Because India's market is big. He's good-looking. He can emerge as a model and earn crores. Because whenever a person becomes a star in India, a lot of investment is made on them."

Rishabh Pant played crucial knock in India's win over England

Team India beat England by five wickets in the final ODI on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1. After having been put into bat, England managed to score just 259 runs, with captain Jos Buttler ending as the side's highest scorer with 60 runs. As for the Indian bowlers, Hardik Pandya was the pick amongst them as he ended with brilliant figures of 4/24.

While chasing the target of 260, the Men in Blue lost their top three early, as skipper Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli only managed to score 17, 1 and 17 respectively. Rishabh Pant then walked into the middle and completely changed the complexion of the match.

He along with Hardik Pandya added 133 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was dismissed after hitting 71 runs. Pant went on to smack a magnificent century, his maiden in the ODI format. His knock helped Team India chase down the target of 260 in just 42.1 overs.