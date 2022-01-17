'He Deserved Send-off On His Home Ground': Tim Paine's Brother Devastated Post Ashes Win

Tim Paine brother Nick Paine has lashed out at Cricket Australia for not giving Tim Paine a send-off at home ground calling it “gut-wrenching”. Australia went on to beat England 4-0 in the Ashes series with Tim Paine deciding to miss the series due to the sexting scandal. Tim Paine sexting scandal with a Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017 came into the limelight just days before the Ashes series began prompting Cricket Australia to name Pat Cummins as the new skipper. Ahead of the final Test in Hobart, Paine and his family fled Tasmania to go on holiday to escape the spotlight.

Tim Paine's brother Nick Paine lashes at Cricket Australia

Taking to social media Nick Paine wrote, “pretty hard to watch this knowing full well that one of the key people in resurrecting the reputation of Cricket Australia and this team was shafted by that very same organisation because of a personal mistake he made nearly 4 years ago."

He added “He deserved this send-off on his home ground in front of his family, friends and his long time supporters. It’s just a real shame that one mistake in life (that person was cleared and exonerated by an inquiry) can end a kids dream but then for others who make them, they come back and it’s all OK and in a way forgotten. Double standards from an organisation that clearly doesn’t have the back of its people. A local boy on his local ground in front of his people. Gut-wrenching stuff.”

About Tim Paine sexting scandal

Tim Paine sent a co-worker an explicit image of himself along with a string of lewd messages. The woman claimed she was offended by “Mr Paine’s sexually explicit, unwelcome and unsolicited photograph of his private part in addition to the graphic sexual comments”. Cricket Australia was made aware of the messages back in March 2018 after letter of complaint were sent to Cricket Australia and to Cricket Tasmania where the women worked before resigning in 2017.

Paine, who has played 35 Tests and as many ODIs for his country, took over as captain following the sandpaper scandal back which saw Steve Smith stepping down from skipper's post, while David Warner also left the vice-captain post. In 2019, Paine had become the first Australian captain after Steve Waugh to retain the Ashes series in England.

Image: ICC/ Twitter