'He Deteriorates The Scoring Rate': Ex Pak Bowler Takes A Dig At Star Pakistani Batsman

Babar Azam has been under the radar of the critics for quite some time now. Till now it was Babar's captaincy which has been under the radar but now his batting has also given the critics a chance to troll him. Once considered as one of the best batters of the world, Babar, undoubtedly now is also struggling with his batting.

'If you see this Indian team, they are full of match winners'

While he has already been on target of the critics, former Pakistan bowler Danish Kaneria has also joined the list. On his YouTube channel Kaneria said, "Babar Azam deteriorates the scoring rate of the team. If you see this Indian team, they are full of match winners. But on the Pakistan side, we heavily depend on Babar Azam in all three formats, and he only scores for himself."

"Babar Azam continues to score his own 50, 60, 70 runs and the team doesn't benefit from that at all, and it's just causing losses", Kaneria added.

Kaneria also lauded Team India how they dominate at home and also asked Pakistan to learn from them. "Did we make any big score of note in the ODIs? Did anyone score double hundred? Was there any dominant performance? No. We need to learn from other countries like India who are exploiting their conditions. But here we are afraid of losing in our own conditions."

Babar Azam's captaincy record for Pakistan is not so great as he has not been able to provide Pakistan results. Under Babar's captaincy Pakistan lost the Asia Cup final and also the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Though losing in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup would not have hurt Pakistan but the way they lost to big teams like Australia, New Zealand and England at home will be the loss that would always hurt Pakistan.

During these series Pakistan bowlers of which there is a myth that their bowling is the best in the world were not able to leave its impact and constantly leaked runs.

Babar Azam's criticism is not only limited to cricket, he was also trolled over his leaked video. Though it was not confirmed that the video featured Babar.