'He Didn't Think About IPL, He Put His Country First': Ashwell Prince On Young SA Pacer

In the recently concluded India vs South Africa three-match Test series, that saw India lose 2-1 to the Proteas, pacer Marco Jansen was in stunning form. The 21-year-old South African bowler took 21 wickets over the three matches. He also had a heated moment with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah that made things very interesting between the two. And according to former South African skipper Ashwell Prince, Jansen did well to not back down from competing with Bumrah.

"One more thing I particularly enjoyed during the IND vs SA series, the fact that Marco Jansen didn’t back down once in the battle with Bumrah! He didn’t think about the IPL and how it might affect his relationships with people there. He put his country 1st, the way it should be," wrote Prince. He then added, "Well done kid, don’t ever change. You be you and if people can’t respect you for being you, being competitive, putting your country 1st. That’s their problem. Sport is about competing, not giving an inch and upholding the spirit of the game. Not about bank balances."

Well done kid, don’t ever change. You be you and if people can’t respect you for being you, being competitive, putting your country 1st. That’s their problem. Sport is about competing, not giving an inch and upholding the spirit of the game. Not about bank balances. #lesson2youth — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) January 14, 2022

Bumrah vs Jansen: Things get 'pacey' in 3rd Test

In the second IND vs SA Test match at the Wanderers, when Bumrah came out to bat, Jansen bowled a series of aggressive bouncers that hit the Indian pacer and led him to confront Jansen. They both had a staredown and shared a few animated words so much so that the umpire had to come between the two. But it seems that Bumrah got the better of him by getting his wicket in the third Test, however, Jansen then returned the favour by grabbing Bumrah's wicket in the second innings of the same match. Both of them were previously teammates in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians retain Bumrah

The fice-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma for INR 16 crores, Jasprit Bumrah for INR 12 crores, Suryakumar Yadav for INR 8 crores, and Kieron Pollard for INR 6 crore. So having retained four players in total, they walk into the IPL 2022 mega auction with an amount of INR 48 crores left in their allocated purse. So for the young South African pacer Jansen, it means he will be looking for a new IPL team and given his sensational performance in the India vs South Africa three-match Test series we will likely witness a bidding war over him.

Image: @OfficialCSA/Twitter/@ashyp_5/Instagram