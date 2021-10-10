'He Doesn't Captain': Who Does Gambhir Think Is No 1 Among Dhoni, Kohli, Morgan And Pant

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir took a jibe at KKR skipper Eoin Morgan for allegedly taking the help of video analysts while making on-field decisions as captain. Gambhir, while speaking on ESPNcricinfo show 'Runorder', said from Morgan's point of view, he is not sure whether the captaincy is happening on the field or the decisions are being made by video analysts in the dugout. Gambhir's comment came as he was asked to rate all the captains currently in the race to reach the final of the IPL and win the trophy.

"Morgan’s point of view, I’m not sure because he probably doesn’t captain, so it’s the video analyst that captains the side. He only just looks at the video analyst, so I don’t know whether he’s actually the captain on the field or the captaincy is happening off the field," Gambhir said about Morgan's leadership.

Gambhir heaps praise on Kohli

Gambhir lauded Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, saying that, unlike the previous seasons, he has surprisingly enjoyed a lot of his captaincy this time around. Gambhir said Kohli is leading the side very well this year, probably because of his bowlers. Towards the end of the show, when the two-time IPL winning captain was asked about his opinion on who should win the trophy this season, Gambhir went with Kohli's RCB.

"Virat has been fabulous. Honestly, I have not enjoyed a lot of his captaincy but this time around, he has been very good. Probably the reason is because he thinks this is his last time as captain in the IPL; he just wants to enjoy it more; he’s just more relaxed. And he’s got the bowlers this time; he's got Harshal Patel," Gambhir said on Virat's captaincy.

Gambhir rates Dhoni as No 1

Gambhir rated MS Dhoni as the best captain in the top four, saying he is the one who can handle the pressure the best. Gambhir also said that Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant also has an advantage because he has got a lot of experience in the playing XI in the form of Steve Smith and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Purely from the captaincy point of view who could handle pressure the best, probably has to be Dhoni. Honestly, Rishabh has an advantage from a point of view that he’s got a lot of experience in the playing XI. If Steve Smith plays, he’s got Steve Smith alongside him. He has got Ravichandran Ashwin who has captained earlier as well… so for me, Dhoni is No. 1 at the moment," Gambhir on Dhoni and Pant.

