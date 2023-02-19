'He Gave Me Sleepless Nights': Gautam Gambhir Names The Player Who Troubled Him The Most

Gautam Gambhir, who is currently a part of the Border-Gavaskar Commentary team gave an interesting take while handling the mic live. The former India player was asked by a fellow commentator to name two players which he would have wanted in his KKR side as captain. The 41-year-old led the IPL franchise KKR to two trophy-winning seasons.

While Gambhir saw the dilemma in the question at first but it did not take him long to come up with the names. Gambhir named two of the foremost players and in the process revealed the player who troubled him the most. “It's a difficult question, but the answer is very simple. If I have to pick two players, I have an easy answer. My first player would be Rohit Sharma, and second would be Yuvraj Singh. I didn't need any other player apart from these two. I'm not saying we would be having a perfect team, but we would've won more than two titles (if we had these two players.),” Gambhir said.

The former opener further mentioned that Rohit was the “only captain” who troubled him in the IPL. “The only captain who gave me sleepless nights was Rohit Sharma. I didn't need to make plans for anyone else, nor did I think much about others. Yuvraj, I think, is India's greatest white-ball cricketer, not just because of his player of the series performance in the World Cup, but because of his vast talent and ability,” said Gambhir.

“Rohit and I would open, Robin Uthappa at 3, Suryakumar Yadav at 4, Yuvraj at 5, Yusuf Pathan at 6 and Andre Russell at 7. You can imagine what a team that would have been. We tried our best to get Yuvraj, but that couldn't happen,” he further added.

Gautam Gambhir's Cricket Stats

Gautam Gambhir has represented India in all three formats. Gambhir played 58 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 37 T20Is for India. In Test Cricket he garnered a score of 4,154 with an average of 41.95, having registered 9 centuries and 22 half-centuries in process. In the 50-over format, Gambhir scored over 5000 runs with an approximate average of 40. While he has 11 centuries in this format, the 97 he scored in the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup will remain his most memorable. In T20Is he could only amass 972 runs, but in this outfit as well the left-hander played an incredible knock to emerge as world champion. The 75-run innings he played in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan still reverberates whenever the famous victory gets mentioned. With his crucial knocks in finals, Gambhir is touted by many experts as one of the biggest big match players of India.

