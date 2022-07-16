'He Had An Egotistical Personality': Mohammad Amir Lifts Lid On Ex-PAK Coach Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has slammed former bowling coach Waqar Younis for the way the legendary pacer treated him. After his interaction with Younis, Amir went as far as stating that he thought of applying for British citizenship so that he could play in the Indian Premier League. Pakistani cricketers have been prohibited to play in the cash-rich league ever since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Mohammad Amir opens up on toxic relationship with Waqar Younis

While speaking to SAMAA TV in an interview, Mohammad Amir said, "Waqar Younis used to tell me that you are a great bowler but in official reports, he used to write negative things about me. He had an egotistical personality." With the 30-year-old pacer not having the best of relationships with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja either, it remains to be seen if Amir will come out of retirement.

The left-arm pacer had announced retirement in December 2020 and had made it clear that he will not consider going back on his decision until Raja was the head of the board. Speaking of his views on Raja, Amir added, "Everyone knows Ramiz Raja’s views about me so I don’t think this is the right time to consider taking back retirement. When Ramiz Raja leaves PCB, I will make an announcement about my availability if needed."

Amir went to the extent of stating that he may consider applying for British citizenship, with the hope of potentially being able to play in the IPL. "I have not thought about this (playing IPL) but I will let you know when I do. My decisions are linked with securing a better future for my children," added the 30-year-old.

There is no doubt that Amir has been one of Pakistan's most impressive bowlers as his stats are there for everyone to see. The fast bowler has picked up a staggering 119 wickets in just 36 Tests, 81 wickets in 61 ODIs and 59 wickets in 50 T20Is. However, his career hit a major low in 2010 when he was banned for five years in a spot-fixing case.