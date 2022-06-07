'Has A Lot To Learn, Have To Be Realistic': India Head Coach Rahul Dravid On Umran Malik

After IPL 2022 season, Team India is all set to take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series, beginning on June 9. The first T20I will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and will begin live at 7:00 PM IST. With the Men in Blue set to feature a young team with several stars who left a mark in the latest season of the cash-rich league, it will be interesting to see who features in the playing 11.

Amongst all the names, Umran Malik has been the major talking point after he left an impression with his ferocious pace. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid opened up on the prospect of the 22-year-old featuring in one of the games in upcoming India vs South Africa T20I series.

IND vs SA: Rahul Dravid opens up on Umran Malik's selection

While speaking at his press conference on Tuesday about the possibility of Umran Malik getting selected for the squad, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said, "Obviously, he is learning. He is a young boy and he is getting better, improving. The more he is able to play, the better he is going to get. From our perspective, (we are) very happy to have someone like him in the mix. We have to see how much playing time we can give him, we need to be realistic, we have a large squad, it is not possible to give everyone playing XI time," Dravid said at a press conference.

"I think I am certainly someone who likes to have that consistency, give people time and let him feel settled in position. It would be interesting to see how much playing time we give to Umran. We also have Arshdeep here, who is brilliant as well."

Considering that the 49-year old has said that Umran still has a lot to learn and that they need to be realistic, it is unlikely that the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer will play any part in upcoming India vs South Africa T20I series until and unless any of the other bowlers were to get injured.

The Men in Blue are most likely to use Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan as the three fast bowling options alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Axar Patel as the two spin options. Meanwhile, star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya is likely to serve as the sixth bowling option if the team needs him.

IND vs SA squads

Team India: KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc/wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen