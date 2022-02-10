'He Has Bossed Around That Much': Ex-India Players Analyse Kohli's Dismissal In 2nd ODI

Former India cricketers Murali Kartik and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan highlighted flaws in Virat Kohli's batting in the second ODI against the West Indies on Wednesday. Kohli was removed for just 18 runs by Odean Smith, ending yet another ODI innings on a low note. Kartik and Sivaramakrishnan, who were commentating on the match, said Kohli's problem is that he has been trying to "boss the opposition" rather than playing on the merits of the ball.

Kohli, according to Kartik and Sivaramakrishnan, never went out to bat with the intention of attacking right away. Kohli, on the other hand, has been doing exactly that for the previous couple of years, culminating in his early dismissal, according to Kartik and Sivaramakrishnan. The former cricketers said Kohli should avoid playing dangerous shots early on his innings like he used to do a couple of years ago.

"He's too classy a player... The runs will come... Just the mindset and the decision-making in the last couple of years (has been indifferent). These are not the shots you will see him playing in the early part of his innings. It seems as if he wants to boss the opposition because he has been doing that for 13-14 years," Kartik said.

"I think he has bossed that much around because he has played on the merit of the ball. It was not coming out of compulsion. He didn't use to get out there with the mood to attack everything. You go in with a reputation but then you play according to the merit of the ball. If your intuition is to attack then you are going to present an opportunity to the bowler," Sivaramakrishnan said.

Kohli's dismal performance

Kohli has not scored an international century since 2019. Kohli's last century had come against Bangladesh during a pink-ball Test match in Kolkata. Ever since Kohli has made his return to the international circuit following a months-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former India skipper has not looked in good touch and has repeatedly failed to convert his 50-plus scores into big hundreds. Kohli is just one century away from becoming the second-highest century-maker in the world.

As far as the second ODI is concerned, India won the match by 44 runs courtesy of a brilliant bowling performance by Prasidh Krishna and other bowlers. With the win, India sealed the three-match series 2-0.

Image: BCCI