'He Has Changed So Many Things': Rohit Sharma Lauds Virat Kohli Ahead Of 100th Test

After relinquishing captaincy responsibilities of the Test squad post the conclusion of the South Africa series, Virat Kohli handed over the baton to Rohit Sharma, who will debut as skipper in the forthcoming Mohali Test against Sri Lanka. Notably, the said Test holds significance as it will be the first time Kohli will not be leading the team onto the field, however, he will register a personal milestone by joining an elite list of cricketers who have completed 100 Test matches for the country. With just less than 24 hours to go before the match gets underway, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was full of praise for his predecessor and his contributions to the team.

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli's contribution towards the Indian team

While speaking during the press conference prior to the Mohali Test, Rohit Sharma said, "It has been a long journey for him and it has been a wonderful one. He has done exceedingly well in this format, he has changed so many things in the way the team is moving forward. It has been one hell of a ride for him and it will continue to be in the coming years. What he did with the Test team was brilliant to see, I have to just take it forward from where he (Kohli) left.”

Besides praising Kohli, Rohit Sharma also op[need up about leading the team in Test format for the first time. He said, "I am looking forward to just winning games and doing the right things with the right players in the squad. As a Test team, we at the moment stand in a very good position, credit goes to Virat for getting us going in this format".

Virat Kohli 100th Test: A look at former skippers career in numbers

Virat Kohli has had a fantastic career as Test captain and till date has wen tonto score amassed 7,962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name. However, Kohli has not been able to register a century in international cricket since 2019, and fans will be hoping to see the former Test skipper reach the three-figure mark in the landmark Test.