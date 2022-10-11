'He Has Got This Amazing Feature': R Ashwin Highly Impressed With Indian Wrist Spinner

Veteran Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed his feelings about a fellow Indian spinner in his recent Youtube video. Ashwin made a comeback to the Indian limited-overs side after a gap of five years during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and has gone on to become one of the mainstays. Ashwin is currently in Australia with the Indian T20 squad that will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, speaking on his Youtube channel, Ashwin pointed out left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s ability to bowl consistently on a particular length. The veteran cricketer said Yadav has the potential to shine in the longer formats of cricket as he hits the right length at will. Yadav replaced Ashwin in the Indian limited overs squad in 2017 and rose to fame with his unorthodox bowling.

'Always felt this about Kuldeep Yadav': R Ashwin

However, following a few poor seasons, Yadav has featured in limited international fixtures and is currently playing in the ODI series against South Africa under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. Speaking about Kuldeep on his video, Ashwin said, “I have always felt this about Kuldeep Yadav when we talk about wrist spinners. He has got this amazing feature to bowl the repetitive lengths that are required to do well in the long format”.

“He can land in a particular spot whenever he wants, and that's a fantastic quality for a wrist spinner. That's a massive value for a wrist spinner,” the veteran cricketer highlighted. Kuldeep was released by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, but was bought by the Delhi Capitals franchise.

Kuldeep Yadav finished IPL 2022 as the fifth-highest wicket-taker

He made a sensational comeback to the IPL for DC and went on to become one of the most influential spinners in the IPL 2022. He finished the tournament as the fifth-highest wicket-taker overall with a total of 21 scalps in 14 games with the best effort of 4/14. Kuldeep registered a stunning four-wicket haul in the final ODI vs South Africa on Tuesday.

In the 1st ODI against the Proteas men, Kuldeep returned with the figures of 1/39 in eight overs. He then dismissed danger nan Heinrich Klassen in the 2nd ODI and Andile Phehlukwayo in the final ODI on Tuesday. He will now be hoping to continue performing to his best and grab a seat in the India squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.