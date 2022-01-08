'He Has Just Become A Father': David Warner Has His Say On Kohli's Poor Form With The Bat

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli’s poor run of form is one of the most discussed things in Indian cricket since the last two years, as Kohli is yet to score a century after scoring his last in 2019. Kohli is currently in South Africa as India lock horns with the Proteas in the three-match Test series and is expected to lead India in the third Test of the series at Cape Town having missed the second Test at Johannesburg due to back spasms. Meanwhile, Australian cricketer David Warner has expressed his views on India’s Test skipper’s struggle with the bat, during a recent interview with Boria Majumdar.

In the video uploaded on Boria Majumdar’s official Youtube channel, Warner can be seen speaking to Majumdar about various topics, including Kohli’s poor form. Warner mentioned that veteran Indian cricketer has earned the right to fail and go through a rough patch after achieving so much in the sport. He further urged the critics to empathize with Kohli as he recently became a father and all cricketers are going through the bubble life fatigue.

'You have earned the right to fail when you are so good,' says Warner

Explaining the same during the interview, the Aussie cricketer added, “A lot of people talk about Virat Kohli's form over the last couple of years. We have gone through a pandemic. He has just had a baby. We only see how well he has done. You are allowed to fail. You are allowed to fail. You have earned the right to fail when you are so good at what you do. People say Steve Smith doesn't score a century in his fourth innings because stats say he scores a century every four innings. He is human. You are allowed to have a rough trot. That is why there are a lot more pressure on those guys. But would not feel the pressure, I guarantee that”.

Watch David Warner's full interview

Team India won the first Test match against South Africa at Centurion under Kohli’s leadership before he sat out for the second Test match. As India head to the series finale with the series level at 1-1, Kohli is expected to be fit to play at Cape Town. At the same time, Warner is currently playing for Australia in the Ashes 2021-22 series. Australia currently lead the coveted series 3-0, while the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, currently underway.

Image: AP