'He has played big part': James Anderson wants England to take this player for World Cup

England will enter the ODI World Cup 2023 as the defending champions, having won their maiden title by defeating New Zealand on boundary countback in 2019. Four years later, the two sides will play in the curtain-raiser on October 5 in India. Although England have already announced their preliminary squad, James Anderson named a player who England should take for the World Cup.

England won the ODI series against New Zealand 3-1

Harry Brook failed to make a mark in ODIs against New Zealand

Jos Buttler has hinted England could see changes in the squad

England to see last-minute change in squad?

Anderson said that opener Jason Roy should stay with England's World Cup squad despite not playing in the ODI series against New Zealand. Back spasms prevented Roy from playing in England's 3-1 ODI series win over New Zealand. He, however, may compete against Ireland to prove his fitness. There were discussions around Harry Brook making it to England's World Cup squad, but his scores of 25, 2 and 10 now may not go in his favour.

"If Roy is not fit, I'm sure Brook will replace him but if Roy is fit, he definitely goes," Anderson said as quoted by BBC.

Roy, who was part of England's 2019 World Cup-winning team, was named in the preliminary World Cup squad picked by selector Luke Wright. Recently, captain Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott hinted that England could see changes to the squad. All teams can make changes to their squads, with deadline set for September 28.

Harry Brook has missed his chance

"I saw Jason Roy on the field today, he was taking high catches and playing with a rugby ball and running around and he looked pretty much pain free," Anderson said.

"For me, he goes into that World Cup squad because I feel like he's played a big enough part over the last couple of years. He's been in decent nick when he has played. Brook wasn't in that initial squad and he's not done anything to make me think he has to go."

England's preliminary World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.