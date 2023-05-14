'He Has Shut The Noise Brilliantly'; Indian Legend Gives Epic Take On MS Dhoni's Captaincy

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni, are on the edge of becoming the first team to secure their place in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The four-time champs will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Nitish Rana, in Match 61 of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. CSK needs just one more win to make it to the playoff stage of the tournament.

Currently, CSK is only one point behind table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 points table. They can probably secure 17 or more points in the league phase of IPL 2023. Dhoni, who is in the twilight phase of his legendary career, has been in speculation about retiring from IPL cricket at the end of the ongoing season. But under his captaincy, CSK has made an effective comeback after concluding ninth last season with just a few points.

Mithali Raj on MS Dhoni's captaincy in IPL 2023

Former India women’s team captain Mithali Raj has hailed Dhoni’s captaincy in the ongoing season. She said the 41-year-old has shut down a lot of noise by helping CSK stay in the race for the top-two spots in the IPL 2023 points table.

"There are a lot of noises when a player approaches the back end of his career. MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly and guided his team slowly this season. He's helped CSK stay in the hunt for the top two spots so far. It's not just his captaincy, but also the on-field strategies that he's made has helped CSK do well. He made several smart moves in the tournament. Rahane is a perfect example of how a player revives himself under a good captain," Mithali said.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL title a record four times. CSK has also secured two Champions League T20 trophies with Dhoni as the skipper of the franchise. CSK is the second-most successful side in IPL history. It will be interesting to see if Dhoni can guide his team to its fifth IPL title this season.

Image: BCCI