'He Has Skills': Rashid Khan Says Abhishek Sharma Will Be Next Big All-rounder For India

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan on Wednesday hailed fellow teammate Abhishek Sharma as the next big all-rounder for India, saying "he has the ability to win matches". Rashid, who is regarded as one of the best T20 bowlers in the world, praised Sharma's bowling after Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Punjab Kings, where the 20-year-old took 2 for 24 in 4 overs with an economy rate of 6.00. Rashid said that Sharma has been working on his technique for the past two years and has improved his bowling a lot since IPL 2020.

"The way you bowled and the efforts you have put in to improve your technique shows that you will go on to become a proper all-rounder for India, who will play and win many matches. You have the skill and the ability, which is required in a spin bowler. If you work hard you will definitely get the results," Rashid Khan said while speaking to Abhishek Sharma post their win against Punjab Kings. Sharma was handed over the new ball by SRH skipper David Warner to bowl the powerplay.

SRH vs PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won their first game of the season after a forgetful start in IPL 2021. The David Warner-led team beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first. However, his decision backfired as Punjab's famed batting line-up was bamboozled by the SRH spinners as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were in a spot of bother at 82/6 in the 14th over. Nonetheless, their new recruit and middle-order batsman Shahrukh Khan's 17-ball 22 helped Punjab Kings post a respectable total of 120.

In reply, the Orange Army got off to a good start as Warner and Jonny Bairstow added 73 runs for the opening stand. Bairstow remained unbeaten on a 56-ball 63 as the 2016 winners crossed the finish line comfortably. Bairstow received Kane Williamson's help from the other end as the New Zealand skipper scored 16 off 19 balls.

(Image Credit: IPL)

