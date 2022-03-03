'He Has Still Got Some Time Left': Sourav Ganguly On Kohli's 'exceptional Achievement'

Virat Kohli is currently the biggest talking point about cricket lovers in India, as the 34-year-old gets prepped for his 100th Test appearance for India, during the first Test match against Sri Lanka. While the first Test begins on Friday, many big names of the Indian cricket fraternity revealed their views on Kohli, while congratulating him for the milestone. Among the many personalities, former India skipper and the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) also extended his best wishes to Kohli.

In a video shared on Twitter by BCCI, Ganguly said, “It is a huge landmark in any cricketer’s career. Playing a hundred Test matches is something you dream of when you start playing for the country. It’s a great moment for Virat, it’s a great moment for Indian cricket”. The BCCI president further added that as he realizes how prestigious Virat’s milestone is and wished him all the best for the future.

“Virat’s had a great journey. Starting 10-11 years ago and getting to where he has reached today is an exceptional achievement. On behalf of BCCI and also a former captain and player who has played 100 Test matches and more, I wish him all the very best,” Ganguly added. The video concluded with Ganguly saying that Kohli has still some time left in his career to achieve greater milestones. Meanwhile, the Mohali Test will also mark Kohli’s first Test match for India solely as a batter and not as a captain, for the first time in over eight years.

Virat Kohli's stellar Test career

Following the 2-1 series loss against South Africa in January, Kohli decided to hang his boots as the skipper of the team. Kohli took over the team after MS Dhoni’s retirement in the 2014-2015 season. He took world cricket by storm by instantly bringing a change in the team’s performance, attitude, and stature as a skipper, while also scoring tons of runs with the bat. Kohli won a staggering no. of 40 Test matches as the Indian skipper after playing 68 games. Kohli's win % of 58.82% certainly ranks him at the top of the list of most successful Indian Test captains. Kohli’s run tally in red-ball cricket stands a little short of 8000 runs, with 27 centuries already in his credit. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans will be also hopeful to witness Kohli’s 70th international century during the first test against Sri Lanka at Mohali.

Watch Sourav Ganguly's message for Virat Kohli

(Image: AP/iplt20.com/BCCI)