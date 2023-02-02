'He Has To Step-up, Otherwise..': Wasim Jaffer Fires Ominous Warning To India's Batsman

Former Team India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that opener Ishan Kishan will remain disappointed with his recent white ball outings against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Ishan was not able to score runs in the white ball format against Sri Lanka and New Zealand and was not able to score runs against both the teams.

Jaffer said: 'Ishan Kishan would be a little disappointed....'

Sharing his views on Ishan Kishan's performance Wasim Jaffer told Espncricinfo, “Ishan Kishan would be a little disappointed with his performances. His inconsistency and his ability to play spin, he needs to step up in that department. Otherwise, all the guys who played in this series, there were lots of positives coming out of the Indian team and players.”

Wasim Jaffer also expressed his views on Rahul Tripathi's performance in the third T20I. Jaffer said,

“For somebody playing in only his 4th or 5th T20I game, it feels really nice that he has got that selfless approach. He wants to play for the team and he got the Indian innings going with his approach. (Shubman) Gill took over; everybody had little cameos. But Tripathi has to be given a lot of credit."

“The acceleration was set up by Tripathi. His cameo off 44 in 20-odd balls started things for India. The way he took the bowlers on with his power play onslaught, it was great to see", Jaffer added.

Ishan Kishan scored a blistering 208 in the One Day International against Bangladesh last year and was also praised a lot for his innings. Ishan after getting out in that match said that he could have hit 300 if he would have not got out.

Ishan Kishan has not been able to continue his form after his double hundred against Bangladesh and failed in both the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Talking about Rahul Tripathi so he has not got enough chances till now but has impressed with the intent he played against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. After, Ishan Kishan got out early in the third T20I against New Zealand Rahul selflessly supported Shubman Gill and played a quick 44 run innings.