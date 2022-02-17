'He Is A Bowler That Batters Do No Want To Face': Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Rising Indian Star

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praises on an Indian bowler who has made a mark for himself in the Indian cricket team, coming off a fabulous performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The Indian cricket legend shed his thoughts on India allrounder Harshal Patel, who is the latest cricket sensation in the country. the young player made headlines in the past week for fetching a bid of INR 10.75 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2022 auction, following his purple cap winning performance in 2021.

Harshal Patel played the first T20I between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and speaking to Star Sports ahead of the match, Gavaskar lavished praises on Patel by saying batters are fearful to face him. While admitting that Harshal deserves every rupee he earned at the IPL auction as he has shown in best side by reinventing himself. “Earlier, he was bowler batters were looking to face because he hardly had any change of pace. He was being taken for a lot of runs. He is learning from it, he has improved from that. Now, he is the bowler that batters do not want to face because they don’t know what he is going to bowl," Gavaskar explained on Star Sports.

Gavaskar mentioned that Patel has a good yorker, a slower bouncer alongside the delivery that skids along nicely before adding that the experience in IPL has helped him to know how everything works. The former skipper added that Harshal Patel has only evolved over the years in IPL. Patel picked up a total of 32 wickets in IPL 2021 after playing 15 matches.

Here's look at Harshal Patel's IPL bowling stats

Harshal Patel’s tally of 32 wickets in 2021 is a little over one-third of the total wickets he has picked up in his IPL career of nine years. Patel made his IPL debut back in 2012 and has 78 wickets to his credit at an average of 23.17 and an economy rate of 8.58. He has played 63 matches so far in the tournament, but the 2021 season was the first time he proved his mettle, and that too in a spectacular fashion.

(Image: bcci.tv/PTI)