'He is a captain in the making. He is a freak, a complete package': Brett Lee goes gaga over IPL superstar

The Lucknow Super Giants showcased an explosive batting show in match 38 of the IPL 2023 as they slammed a first-innings total of 257/5 against Punjab Kings. Marcus Stoinis top-scored for LSG with an inning of 72 runs off 40 balls, including six fours and five sixes. Stoinis's innings made sure that Lucknow achieve the second-highest total in the Indian Premier League and also had an important role in the team's 56-run win. The right-handed all-rounder also picked up a wicket while bowling for his team and ended the match with figures of 1/21 in 1.5 overs.

'He is a freak, that is the best way to describe him': Brett Lee

Marcus Stoinis' all-around performance also pleased former Australia bowler Brett Lee, who suggested that the 33-year-old all-rounder could be a skipper in the wings. “He is a captain in the making. He has got a great cricket brain. Look how relaxed he is around the team. He is a freak, that is the best way to describe him. He performs with the bat and the ball, and his throwing arm is very powerful," Brett Lee said via JioCinema.

“He also takes good catches. He is a complete package. But tonight, he showed his class. This was a time when the team went from a low, slow, and hard wicket at home to a wicket where the ball was coming nicely on the bat. So, he definitely cashed in tonight," Brett Lee added.

Coming back to the match LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023, apart from Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers also came up with a half-century and scored 54 runs off just 24 balls including seven fours and four sixes. Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran also contributed to their team's total and came up with knocks of 43 and 45 runs each.

Chasing the target, Punjab Kings lost their skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhasimran Singh early and didn't have a good start. Atharva Taide came up with a half-century and scored 66 runs off just 36 balls and his innings included eight fours and two sixes. In the end, the target seemed an extensive one for his team and they ended up being on the losing side.