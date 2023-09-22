'He Is A World Cup Hero': Mohammad Kaif Confidently Names 'world’s Most Underrated Pacer'

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami put on a remarkable show of bowling during the first ODI of a three-match series against Australia on Friday. The 33-year-old registered his best bowling figures in ODI cricket for India as he completed a five-wicket haul in the match. Thanks to Shami's outstanding performance with the ball, India managed to win the game by 5 wickets. Shubman Gill, Guturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav did the damage with the bat during the run chase for Men in Blue.

3 things you need to know

This was Shami's second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket for India

Gill (74), Gaikwad (71), Rahul (58*), and SKY (50) scored fifty each

India now lead the three-match ODI series against Australia 1-0

Mohammad Kaif showers admiration over Shami after phenomenal fifer

Former India all-rounder Mohammed Kaif has heaped massive praise on Shami after the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer picked up his second five-wicket haul in ODIs at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Punjab. Kaif took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to laud Shami, calling him "the world's most underrated pacer." Kaif also congratulated Shami for the fifer.

"Mohammed Shami is easily the world’s most underrated pacer. To me he is a world Cup hero.. bhai ko halke mein mat lena (Don't take him lightly). Congrats on fifer," Kaif wrote on X.



Mohammed Shami is easily the world’s most underrated pacer. To me he is a world Cup hero.. bhai ko halke mein mat lena. Congrats on fifer#Shami #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/C3U7ELQOjt — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 22, 2023

Shami's fiery performance against Australia in the first ODI was only a reflection of India's improved pace bowling in the recent past. Mohammed Siraj's incredible six-wicket haul in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka remains etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first the match. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 276 runs in 50 overs. India then chased down the target in 48.4 overs to secure the game by 5 wickets. The second ODI against Australia is scheduled to be played at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 24.

