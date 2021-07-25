'He Is Batting Brilliantly': Suryakumar Yadav Describes Prithvi Shaw In ONE WORD

As Shikhar Dhawan & Co. is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the three-matches T20 series starting from Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav has heaped praise on his team-mate, Prithvi Shaw. Suryakumar Yadav during the post-match press conference lauded Prithvi Shaw and expressed his excitement to watch his batting in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. Although Privi Shaw did not score any half-century in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, the 21-years-old batter has looked into a sublime touch. Except for the second ODI, Prithvi Shaw has wrecked carnage in the powerplay and made the job for the other batsman easier.

Suryakumar Yadav on Prithvi Shaw

Lauding Prithvi Shaw during the press conference, Suryakumar Yadav said, "I only have one word for him. Whenever I see him bat or whenever I meet him I only call him a Show Stopper. So show-stopper is a man who you love seeing, who loves everyone to have their eyes on him. So whenever he bats he is that way. I would love to see him remain the same. He is batting brilliantly, he has worked very hard on his fitness, and it's really good to see him doing so well. I am really excited to see him in the T20 series against Sri Lanka."

Suryakumar Yadav 'disappointed' Over Inability To Convert His Knocks

During the post-match presentation, Yadav said he is disappointed that he couldn't finish the game for India despite getting good starts in the last two matches.

"Obviously everyone dreams of playing for India. And it has been a lot of effort, grind, a lot of patience behind this. And it has been worth the wait and I am really happy about it. From here on how I build it, it is all in my hands and I am really excited for the journey ahead. I am really disappointed that I couldn't convert knock into big innings," said Suryakumar Yadav.

"The way I started the first game, I gained some confidence and second match was a perfect situation to win a game for the team and that was also not the way I play and I got out. really disappointed with that. In the third game as well, I had a good opportunity as wickets were falling on one end and I could have held another end, but couldn't do it. That's the two things I am keeping in mind how do I build from here and that's how you learn," Yadav said in the post-match press conference," added Yadav.

(Image Credits: @BCCI)