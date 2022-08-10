'He Is Brilliant': Former Captain & Chief Selector Reveals Team India's 'actual Finishers'

Former Team India captain and ex-chief of the selection committee Krishnamachari Srikkanth has talked about the squad selected to play at the Asia Cup 2022. 1983 World Cup-winner Srikkanth opened up on the finishers Team India currently have in their squad ahead of the T20 World Cup. With the Asia Cup set to take place in less than a month and the T20 World Cup towards the end of the year, the Men in Blue are looking to find the perfect combination for their team.

K Srikkanth reveals Team India's 'actual finishers'

While speaking on Star Sports' show, Follow the Blues, K Srikkanth said, "I would call Dinesh Karthik a fine finisher but actual finishers are guys like Suryakumar Yadav. He is a brilliant finisher. You have Rishabh Pant, who is a brilliant finisher. You have Hardik Pandya, who is a brilliant finisher too."

The former chairman of the selection committee clarified the role of a finisher by adding, "What do you mean by a finisher? In my book, the finisher is the guy who can take the batting from the 8th or 12th over and go on till the 20th over, and win the match for India. He starts from the 8th or the 6th over, but where is the good finisher? KL Rahul is a good finisher, and Rohit Sharma is a good finisher. They go opening by the way. I just can't say that you bat the last 5 overs and say he's a finisher."

Having said that, K Srikkanth clarified that Dinesh Karthik deservedly finds a place in the Asia Cup team. "I would like to say that Dinesh Karthik definitely finds a place in my team too." The 37-year-old wicket-keeper made his way back to the national side after an outstanding performance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Team India's complete squad for the Asia Cup 2022 is mentioned below.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Standbys: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar

Team India's schedule at Asia Cup 2022

The Asia Cup 2022 will begin on August 27 in the UAE. Team India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 before facing a qualifier on August 31. The final group match will be played on September 2 before the Super 4 games begin on September 3. Meanwhile, the finals will be played on September 11.