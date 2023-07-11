'He Is Like A Drug. If He's Around, You'd Think Why Is He Here': MS Dhoni On India Star

One of the greatest cricketers in sporting history, MS Dhoni is renowned for his magnetic personality both on and off the ground. In order to win Chennai Super Kings' fifth IPL championship this season, MSD defeated Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India legend, though, was observed competing in the whole IPL 2023 season while wearing a knee brace owing to an injury. The player has always set an example for the people while showing a hard mindset of not giving up and staying cool and stoic at the same time.

MS Dhoni makes a huge statement on Deepak Chahar

Dhoni is notorious for keeping his teammates in a good mood and having fun off the pitch. This was made clear during the IPL's 2023 season when Dhoni and all-arounder Deepak Chahar had a number of amusing conversations. Dhoni recently opened out about his friendship with Chahar, joking that he would never get to see the all-rounder mature in his lifetime. The ‘captain cool’ arrived in Chennai on 10 July 2023 for the trailer and audio launch of his new movie, At the premiere of the Tamil film "Let's Get Married," which was made by his production firm Dhoni Entertainment, Dhoni stated.

"He is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he - if he is around, you would think, why he is here - the good part is that he is maturing but he takes time and that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won't see him matured (with a smile on his face)."

The CSK captain symbolically expresses Deepak Chahar's significance and influence by equating him to a drug in this quote. On the other hand, when Chahar is there, Dhoni jokingly suggests that one could wonder why he is there. Deepak Chahar has played a pivotal role in MS Dhoni's side as CSK spent their record fee on the pacer to buy him in the IPL auctions. Chahar has been part of the CSK setup for several years.

Chahar's excellent development is acknowledged by Dhoni, who adds that these things take time and are a lengthy process. With a smile, Dhoni highlights the relationship's continuing path of maturity by jokingly saying that he won't live long enough to see Chahar reach full maturity.

What did Deepak Chahar say about MS Dhoni?

Dhoni recently celebrated his 42nd Birthday in Ranchi and Deepak shared a winsome video of his memorable moments with the CSK captain. Chahar, is a prominent player for the Chennai Super Kings, recently he also revealed a story about MS Dhoni's mentoring while talking on Breakfast with Champions.

Due to Dwayne Bravo's injury, Chahar was charged with bowling in the death overs for the first time. Chahar, on the other hand, made two beamers, which drew Dhoni's ire. Chahar recovered his calm and surrendered only five runs in the following five balls, fearing for his career.

Dhoni's post-match hug demonstrated his confidence in Chahar. This episode exemplifies Dhoni's leadership and ability to manage his players, giving them valuable lessons while also encouraging and promoting progress in difficult situations.