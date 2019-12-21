He Is Now More Obsessed With Hat-tricks: Kuldeep Yadav's Coach After His 2nd ODI Hat-trick

On a record-breaking spree currently, India's ace spinner, Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian to pick two ODI hat-trick on Wednesday against West Indies. The left-arm chinaman is now just one wicket away from scalping 100 wickets in One-day Internationals and will aim to add this feather to his cap in the third and final ODI against the Windies on Sunday in Cuttack. However, the spinner who was low on morale a few months back after he was on the receiving end of an onslaught by England's Moeen Ali, gained back his confidence and so did his family and his coach.

'Both are equally important'

Speaking to a leading news daily soon after his second ODI hat-trick on Wednesday, Kuldeep Yadav's coach, Kapil Pande revealed that Kuldeep is now more obsessed with hat-tricks. Pande highlighted that this was not his only second hat-trick but he had also claimed a hat-trick in the 014 ICC Under-19 World Cup against Scotland in Dubai. Furthermore, he added that his advice to Kuldeep is to maintain his bowling line and length and not just on taking wickets and hat-tricks.

Kapil Pande said, "His hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata and the recent one, both are equally important. The mode of dismissals in the first one were different. However, both the hat-tricks came after six overs of bowling and not to forget that Vishakhapatnam was a batting track." Pande added, "He was trying for his 100th wicket on Wednesday itself. It will be a first milestone (when he gets it) and it will be sooner than later."

Yadav picks his favourite hat-trick

While speaking at the Chahal TV, Yadav said that his hat-trick against West Indies on Wednesday tops the two as it came at a good time. Yadav said, "Both hat-tricks are favourite but this one is more because it came at a good time."Furthermore, he added, "You can never plan a hat-trick but when I struck first with Hope's wicket, then Holder got out then for the third one I planned how to bowl. I was confused about what to bowl but then I set up a gully and went with the wrong-un. Luckily, I could hit the spot."

