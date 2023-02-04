'He Is Ready To Go': Andrew McDonald Backs Warner To End His Poor-run In Upcoming Series

Australia head coach Andrew Macdonald has shown confidence in David Warner. The opening batsman is going through a rough patch lately. Selectors have retained Warner for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, which is scheduled to commence from February 9.

Ahead of the first Test between India and Australia, Andrew Macdonald, who is the chief figure in the Australia management staff, has shown his trust in David Warner. Speaking to Perth Now former Australian player expressed his optimism towards the form of the 36-year-old and feels following the preparation after the strenuous summer, Warner will be "recharged" to take on India.

"There's no doubt it was a demanding summer into BBL and it creates a challenge to shift back into Test match cricket. But we feel as though with the preparation that we've got in mind, he'll be recharged and ready to go. He's really looking forward to the challenge of India and it's been well-documented that he hasn't had the series that he would've liked here."

"But the way that he's applying himself in his downtime to really landing on a method to take on the Indian spinners, also the quicks, and to have a successful tour, I think you'll see him fully invigorated, fully invested and fully recharged for the challenge ahead."

Australia has lost the previous three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and when it comes to winning a test series in India then the time frame moves even more backward to 2004.

With the forthcoming series set to take place in the sub-continent, India will again start as favorites, but the squad led by Pat Cummins is full of confidence, having obliterated West Indies and South Africa earlier in the summer.

India and Australia Squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Australia Test squad for the tour of India: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

India Squad for the first two matches: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

