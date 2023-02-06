'He Is Technically Very Sound': Mahela Jayawardene Heaps Praise On Star-Indian Batsman

The Indian cricket team is all set to host Australia for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, which begins on February 9. The assignment will see both teams locking horns in four Test matches, starting with the first Test in Nagpur. Ahead of the much-anticipated series, former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene appeared on the ICC Review and shared his thoughts about a star Indian batsman.

The Mumbai Indians coach heaped praises on India youngster Shubman Gill and pointed out how he can make a difference against the Aussies. Speaking to host Sanjana Ganesan, the 45-year-old said, “He's been very good, he's technically very sound and he's a good player of pace. That'll keep him in good stead against that Australian attack, but it's always going to be tough and it will be a very good series”.

Shubman Gill became fifth Indian batsman to hit centuries in all formats

The 23-year-old recently made headlines for becoming the fifth India batter to hit centuries across all formats of the game. Shubman remained unbeaten on 126* off 63 balls in the third T20I against New Zealand and helped India win the match by 168 runs. He has already hit one Test century and three ODI centuries so far in his young career of 40 international games.

Shedding his thoughts on Shubman’s recent form, Jayawardene said, “He is in great form at the moment and if he converts that into red-ball cricket and have that tempo, maturity, understanding of the situations and conditions, he’d be a great asset at the top of the line-up for India. He does give them those good starts at a good tempo to put opposition bowling attacks under pressure”.

Full squads for India vs Australia four-match Test series

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav