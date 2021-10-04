'He Is The Boss Of Chennai,' Steyn On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK Beyond IPL 2021

Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn believes that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will come back for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in next year's IPL if he hits the winning runs in the final of the competition this season. Steyn also said that Dhoni is the "boss" of CSK and that it is hard to think of Chennai Super Kings without thinking of the former India skipper first. Steyn reckoned Dhoni could take the gloves for CSK again in IPL 2022 if he manages to smash the winning runs in the tournament finale this year. Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK became the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

"He is the boss of Chennai. When you think Chennai, you think MS Dhoni. And you know what? We've got a couple of games left but they have almost reached the finals and we haven't seen Dhoni do anything. If he smashes the winning runs in the final, you can be guaranteed that he will be taking the gloves for Chennai in next year's IPL," Dale Steyn said on ESPNcricinfo when asked if Dhoni would retain himself for CSK next year.

Dhoni's dipping form in IPL

Dhoni is not having a great IPL season this year in terms of his individual performance. Dhoni had an abysmal IPL season last year as well, where he scored just 200 runs in 14 games for CSK. But, IPL 2021 has proved to be even worse for the 2011 World Cup-winning captain as he has managed just 66 runs in 12 games at an average of less than 10. However, Dhoni has led his team brilliantly in IPL 2021, where the side went on to become the first team to make it to the knockout stage, which is a significant improvement from their last year's performance, where they had finished at the bottom of the points table.

As of now, it is unclear whether Dhoni will announce retirement from IPL after the end of the ongoing season, however, many experts believe that 2021 could be the 40-year-old's last outing in Yellow given they win the trophy this year.

CSK is looking strong this season with its opening batters firing in almost every game for the side. The bowlers are also looking in good touch and have single-handedly won games for CSK on several occasions. CSK will play its next game against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium this evening, where the side will fight to strengthen its position in the points table to ensure it finishes in top-two when the group stage of the competition ends.

Image: AP/PTI