'He Is Trying His Best': India Batting Coach Explains Why Rahane Gets Constant Support

Indian cricket team’s coach Vikram Rathour has revealed his thoughts on the batting form of Ajinkya Rahane while revealing that the team management will give more opportunities to the Indian cricketer. Rathour admitted that Rahane needs to convert his starts into big scores but also threw weight behind the struggling batter. India is currently locking horns with South Africa in the third Test match of the series, at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town and Rahane scored nine runs in the first batting innings of India on Day 1 of the match. However, Rahane has shown glimpses of his form in the ongoing series by hitting 48 and 58 runs in the first and second Test matches respectively.

Vikram Rathour backs Ajinkya Rahane

Answering questions in the post-day press conference, Indian batting coach Rathour stated that the Indian team management is always inclined towards supporting players like Rahane. Rathour said that Rahane looks really good while batting in the nets and even while batting in the middle. However, Rathour also mentioned that Rahane has played a couple of important knocks in the series and expressed the only concern is that he needs to convert the starts into big scores. The 52-year-old went on to add that the team management will want to give one more opportunity to players than they think somebody deserves.

India scores 223 runs in first innings of 3rd Test at Cape Town

Meanwhile, while Rahane added only nine runs in the first innings of the third Test, India was all out on 223 runs as skipper Virat Kohli scored the maximum runs for India. Kohli was dismissed on the individual score of 79 runs, while Kagiso Rabada starred from the Proteas bowling line-up with four wickets. Day 1 ended with South Africa at 17/1 as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Proteas skipper Dean Elgar before play ended. Day 2 started with Bumrah dismissing Aiden Markram in the second delivery of the day. As of now, the Proteas find themselves at 37/2 after 16 overs. The three-match series is currently levelled at 1-1 and India looks to win the match and earn the first Test series victory in South Africa.