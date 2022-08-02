Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri revealed his thoughts about Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s decision in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, as the home team leveled the series 1-1 on Monday. The Nicholas Pooran-led team claimed a 5-wicket victory in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series after chasing down the target of 139 runs by India. Meanwhile, speaking on FanCode, Shastri was not happy with Rohit for opening the innings with middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Shastri cited the upcoming T20I World Cup and said he doesn’t back Rohit Sharma’s decision to experiment with the experiment of using Suryakumar as the opener. The 31-year-old batter has opened the innings in the two T20I played so far and has scored 35 runs in 22 balls so far. In the 1st T20I, Suryakumar scored 24 runs in 16 balls and followed up with a 6-ball knock of 11 runs in the 2nd T20I.

'Don't tinker around,' says Ravi Shastri

“Suryakumar is a certainty in the side. Bat him in the number he will bat at in the World Cup. And because if Rohit is opening the batting he will open with KL Rahul when he is back. If you want to give an opportunity to someone else, give to someone you want to check out. A guy who is a certainty, if you have decided where he is going to bat in the World Cup, bat him there. Don't tinker around,” the former Team India coach said on FanCode.

Shastri further backed up his opinion and added, “Let him go in different situations, maybe two wickets down early or have to bat 5 or six overs but let him bat where he should bat, even then be flexible if need be. Suryakumar is in the form of his life at that middle-order position and he knows how to bat there as opposed to a lot of other players”.

Shastri suggests Rohit Sharma to open with Rishabh Pant

Explained that Surykumar performs the best in the middle orders, which many batters cannot do. He cited the example of Rishabh Pant and said the wicket-keeper batter can be tried at the top. “He bats long at that number which many cannot do and his strike rate is excellent. At the top Rishabh Pant can be given a go,” Shastri said.

Team India will now be in action against West Indies in the 3rd T20I at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday. Cricket fans await to see if Rohit makes a change in the batting line-up, following the loss in the previous game. If India win the third T20I, they have a chance to take a 2-1 lead.

(Image: @ICC/Twitter/@indiancricketteam/Instagram)