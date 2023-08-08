'He Looks Like A Special Talent': R Ashwin Highly Impressed With India's Next Big Thing

R Ashwin might not be taking part in the ongoing India vs West Indies limited-overs series but the Indian spinner is keeping tabs on all the happenings in the IND vs WI series. Team India are currently trailing the West Indies 0-2 in the five-match T20I series with Hardik Pandya under pressure to turn things around for his side. However, the performance of one Indian cricketer has been a positive sign in an otherwise disappointing display by the Indian team.

R Ashwin impressed with India star

Tilak Varma made his debut in the T20I series and has taken international cricket by storm. The 21-year-old is making waves in the cricket world with his assured and confident display in the first two matches he has played for India. Tilak scored 39 runs off 22 balls in his first match and followed that up with a fifty in the next match.

With the mature display in his nascent India career, Tilak has come into the reckoning for a place in the ODI World Cup in India. Now, India veteran Ashwin is also highly impressed with the young phenomenon as he commented on the bright future that Tilak has in cricket.

"Been watching Tilak bat in the last 2 games. He looks like a special talent in this format. The more new experiences he gets, the better he is going to get. Excited for this boy Who are you guys most excited to watch in tonight’s game?," Ashwin said on Twitter.

Can Tilak fire India to a win in IND vs WI 3rd T20?

Negotiating disciplined bowlers, Tilak Varma produced a well-calculated half-century, his first in T20Is, to take India to 152 for seven against West Indies in the second match.

The fearless Varma continued his good run in the shortest format as the 20-year-old scooped, swept and heaved the ball all around the ground to score 51 off 41 balls, becoming the youngest Indian to score a fifty in T20 Internationals.

Varma's classic display went in vain as West Indies defeated India by two wickets in the second T20I at Providence Stadium. The hosts secured a vital win in the first match as they scrapped out a four-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. India already claimed the Test series 1-0 followed by an ODI series victory.

