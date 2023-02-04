'He Motivated Me': U19 Women WC Winner Archana Devi Credits Indian Spinner For Giving Tips

Archana Devi, who featured in the India Women's team that recently won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, has revealed that R Ashwin is her Cricketing role model. A bowling all-rounder herself, Devi has stated that she looks up to Ashwin's confidence and hard work. Archana picked up two crucial wickets in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final against England.

BCCI has shared a video of Kavita in which she has revealed the challenges she has faced while growing up and who is behind her success. In an interview with BCCI TV, Archana spoke highly of Ravichandran Ashwin and discussed what learnings she took from him, “I keep watching his bowling and how confident he is in his stride. No matter the situation, he is always confident.”

Archana also credited her success to Kuldeep Yadav for the tips he provided to her.

“Whenever I had a problem, he kept motivating me and focusing on my goals,” she said.

Watch what she said here:

From overcoming challenges & winning the ICC Women's #U19T20WorldCup 🙌 🙌



From idolising @ashwinravi99 to getting tips from @imkuldeep18 👌 👌#TeamIndia's Archana Devi discusses all this and more 👍 👍 - By @ameyatilak



Full interview 🎥 🔽https://t.co/dK1VE8pEx7 pic.twitter.com/4zQECD9FXE — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 4, 2023

Archana Devi's inspiring journey

Following the game inspiration she took from Ashwin and Yadav, Devi brought forward the struggle her mother went through to raise her. She revealed that her mother was the family’s sole bread-earner after her father died of cancer and her brother died of a snake bite.

“My mother enrolled me in a school in my hometown, but we were financially weak. However, I came second in my school race, and my teacher (Punam Gupta) spotted me. She asked my mother to allow me to play. Now the decision has reaped the rewards.”

“Everyone is happy at home now. I still remember that people in my village do not know what cricket is or the differences between men’s and women’s. Now everyone knows about it after we won the world cup,” she added.

Punam Gupta, a coach at Archana’s school also played a huge role in her ascension.