'He Needs Confidence? What Are You Talking?': Rohit Responds To Questions On Kohli's Form

Virat Kohli once again failed to put up a big show with the bat as he was dismissed for a duck in the final ODI against West Indies on Friday. In fact, this is not the first time in the three-match series that Kohli got out for less than 20 individual runs. Kohli was dismissed for 8 runs in the first ODI, then for 18 off 30 balls in the second ODI, and finally for a duck in the third ODI. India skipper Rohit Sharma has said the team management is not at all worried about Kohli's recent form.

Rohit said that Kohli has proved time and again with the bat that he is still one of the best batsmen in the world. Rohit highlighted how Kohli smashed two half-centuries in three matches against South Africa earlier last month, adding that there is nothing to worry about.

"Virat Kohli is in need of confidence? What are you talking about man? It is a different issue to not make a hundred but he recently scored two half-centuries in three games against South Africa. I don't think there is anything wrong and the team management is not at all worried about that," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

Kohli's reputation as a 'run machine' has taken a severe hit in the past couple of years, as the 33-year-old has consistently failed to put up big runs on the board. Kohli has not scored a century since 2019. The last time Kohli scored an international century was in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Kohli has scored 142 runs in six ODI matches this year and he averages a dismal 23.66, which is the lowest for the former World No. 1 ranked player since he made his international debut for India way back in 2008. Kohli has averaged less than 40 in the ODIs only three times in the last 15 years of playing international cricket.

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

As far as yesterday's match is concerned, India beat West Indies by 96 runs courtesy of an amazing play by the Men in Blues with both the bat and the ball. India won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a total of 265 runs in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant scored 80 and 56 runs, respectively to help India post a big target. In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 169 runs in 37.1 overs. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked three wickets each, while Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets each to their name.

Image: PTI