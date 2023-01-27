'He Plays, Gets Dropped, Returns, Performs, And..': Wasim Jaffer Lauds Star Indian Spinner

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has praised Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his consistent performance even after getting dropped from the team a number of times. Backing the spinner Wasim feels that spinner will continue his form against New Zealand in the upcoming T20 International series.

Kuldeep played against Sri Lanka last month followed by the three One Day Internationals against New Zealand. The spinner performed well in both the series and has also played a significant role in both the series win.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo Jaffer told how Kuldeep Yadav played a significant role and how badly Team India needs his ability to produce breakthroughs.

"It happens with wrist spinners. When their form is good, when the ball comes out of their hands well, they take wickets. He has proved in the last two series by taking big wickets and giving breakthroughs at critical stages. So, he has that potential", Jaffer said.

'the management has given him a consistent run'

Wasim Jaffer also sympathised with the wrist spinner for getting constantly dropped from the team. "He wasn't given the chance earlier. Since Axar Patel isn't there, the management has given him a consistent run. He plays a match, gets dropped, returns, performs, and gets axed again. So, it's not easy for any player", Jaffer said.

The former opener also backed Kuldeep Yadav and feels he will perform well in the upcoming T20 International series against New Zealand. The opener feels that Kuldeep should also get a chance for the last two tests against Australia.

"But he has shown remarkable consistency and I won't be surprised if he does well in this series. I expect him to get a chance against Australia as well", Jaffer said.

Wasim Jaffer has also backed Arshdeep Singh and feels that he will bounce back in the series after his unwanted no-ball record against Sri Lanka last month.

'he will bounce back in this series'

"All three bowlers played in the last T20I series and did well. Arshdeep Singh has been slightly out of form, but I am sure that the way he bowls, he will bounce back in this series. If he is not there, we might get an inexperienced bowling unit, given both Mavi and Malik haven't played a lot of games", Wasim Jaffer said.