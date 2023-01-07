Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes that Ruturaj Gaikwad should get a chance to play in place of Shubman Gill in the third T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer opined that Gaikwad deserves a chance in the playing XI because of the kind of performances he has put in domestic cricket and how well he played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jaffer said that Gill, on the other hand, hasn't quite clicked in the last two games and has been disappointing.

"I'm slightly inclined to Ruturaj Gaikwad's inclusion, as I think he deserves an opportunity because he scored plenty of runs in domestic cricket and showed his brilliance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shubman Gill hasn't quite clicked in the last two games and has been disappointing," Jaffer said.

"So, I'm slightly towards Gaikwad. He deserves a chance, having spent plenty of time on the bench. I don't see changes in the bowling unit, and I still back Arshdeep Singh despite a forgettable outing. You have to back him in these situations, so his confidence doesn't get shaken. The batting unit might see a change, but don't see any other," he added.

Gaikwad & Gill in recent months

Playing for Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, Gaikwad scored 660 runs in five matches at an average of 113.59. He scored four centuries, including an unbeaten double-hundred against Uttar Pradesh. The 25-year-old finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament after Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan. In the recently-concluded two Ranji Trophy games for Maharashtra, Gaikwad scored two half-centuries in three innings.

Gill, on the other hand, made his T20I debut for India in the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka. He played his first T20 International on Tuesday, in which he was dismissed for just 7 runs. In his second T20I on Thursday, Gill was once again removed for a low score of 5 runs. He was handed an opportunity to play in the T20Is for India after a spectacular knock in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in November last year.

India are scheduled to play the third T20I of their three-match series against Sri Lanka on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that Gaikwad will be handed a chance to play in the match in place of Gill because the latter has been given just two games thus far and the management would most probably be looking to back him for the entire series.

Image: BCCI/WasimJaffer/Twitter