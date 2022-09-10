Team India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this month, which was a concern for the management ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. While the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 begins in October in Australia, the Men In Blue will host Australia and South Africa in consecutive T20I series over the next month. Raising concerns over Jadeja’s place in the team combination, a BCCI official has reportedly revealed that the board is 'not happy' about the development.

Speaking to ANI, a source said, “We are not happy with Jadeja’s injury. He should have kept the World Cup in mind while doing adventurous activities. But he was not responsible and did not think that the World Cup is on the way. We are not happy with this action on Jadeja."

The 33-year-old exited India’s Asia Cup campaign after playing key roles in the first two games against Pakistan and Hong Kong. He underwent successful surgery earlier this week, besides being hopeful of a rehabilitation process soon.

Ravindra Jadeja's knee surgery successful, all-rounder confirms

"The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket as soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” Jadeja wrote on Instagram. He plays a key role in India’s line-up, having impressed everyone with both batting and bowling during the Asia Cup.

Team India's Asia Cup exit after Ravindra Jadeja gets ruled out

Axar Patel came into the squad as Jadeja’s replacement, but the team continued to experiment with the playing XI throughout their Asia Cup 2022 campaign. Speaking to reporters, captain Rohit Sharma event admitted that the squad for the T20 World Cup is almost confirmed. India lost two Super 4 games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which ended their Asia Cup title defense.

Meanwhile, after Jadeja’s injury, a BCCI official spoke to PTI and said, "Jadeja's right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo major knee surgery and will be out of action for an indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA's medical team, one can't put a timeline on his imminent international comeback."