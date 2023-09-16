'He Showed A Lot Of Character': Rohit Sharma Lauds India's Potential Backup For Ravindra Jadeja

Asia Cup 2023: India captain Rohit Sharma wanted to "look at the bigger picture" while making five changes in the playing XI during his team's six-run defeat to Bangladesh in the final Super Four game of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

While the match was inconsequential in the bigger context as India have already qualified for the final on Sunday, the likes of debutant Tilak Varma and middle-order reserve batter Suryakumar Yadav didn't give a good account of themselves.

Rohit Shares his take on India youngsters

(Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid during India's net sessions / Image: AP)

"We wanted to give some game time to the guys, keeping the bigger picture in mind. Not compromising on how we wanted to play this game. We wanted to get in some players who are likely to play the World Cup," Rohit said after the match.

The skipper was all praise for Axar Patel, who took the game really deep with his well-made 42.

"Axar batted brilliantly, but couldn't finish. He showed a lot of character. But credit to the Bangladesh bowlers." Rohit, who has always been effusive in his praise for Shubman Gill, once again lauded the hundred by the young opener.

The Indian skipper is all praises for Shubman Gill

"Gill's hundred was brilliant. He backs his game, he knows exactly how he wants to play. Pretty clear on what he wants to do for the team. Look at his form over the last year (average of 72). He has been pretty solid against the new ball. He works really hard," the skipper said.