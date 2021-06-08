'He Steps Up When Virat Kohli Fails': Former India Selector MSK Prasad Praises Rahane

Former Team India selector MSK Prasad has heaped praise on Ajinkya Rahane, saying whenever Virat Kohli has failed to put up a big score, the Indian vice-captain has stepped up and played good innings. Prasad, while speaking to cricket.com, said Ajinkya Rahane's graph may be a little up and down but he has delivered time and again by rising up on big occasions. Prasad said he doesn't see the management take a drastic decision regarding Rahane's future in the team, adding "We must not forget how he delivered as a captain in Australia".

Rahane has not been consistent in his performances for the past couple of seasons as the Mumbai batsman has scored just 380 runs in the last eight Test matches that he played for India. Rahane has just one century and one half-century in those eight Tests, including five single-digit scores and two ducks. However, Prasad suggested that a player like Rahane should not be judged purely on numbers. Prasad said Rahane has a better overseas record than many Indian players and judging him by his numbers would put pressure on him.

Prasad on Rohit Sharma

While talking about Rohit Sharma, who has better Test numbers at home, Prasad said the upcoming tour of England is a great opportunity for him to show where he belongs. Prasad said that Rohit was roped in as an opener in Test after his heroics in the 2019 World Cup, where he hit five centuries in the tournament. Prasad said the selection committee was adamant about trying Rohit in red-ball cricket and because the middle-order was packed, he was asked to open. Prasad said the last Australian series was a mixed tour for Rohit and he has an opportunity to make up for all the lost Test matches in the initial years of his career.

WTC final

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli arrived in the United Kingdom on June 3 to take part in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The team will initially resume training in groups before starting in full after at least 10 days. Meanwhile, the New Zealand side will join the WTC final bio-bubble after the completion of their second Test match against England on June 14. India is also slated to play a five-match Test series against England between August and September.

