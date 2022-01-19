'He Used To Get Very Angry': Kohli's Childhood Coach On How Virat Changed Leadership Style

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has revealed that the Delhi batter used to get enraged at players for dropping catches when he first became the captain of the side. Sharma's remark comes days after Kohli announced his decision to step down as India's Test captain.

When Kohli initially became captain of the team, Rajkumar Sharma recalled that the Indian batter used to get enraged at other players if they dropped a catch or did not perform up to expectations. Sharma went on to say that he told Kohli that not every player is as gifted as he is. Sharma said he told Kohli that nobody wants to drop catches or deliberately perform poorly on the field. He further added that he urged Kohli saying, "You have to get the best out of them and not expect others to do what you can do," adding he accepted it and changed his behaviour.

"When Virat Kohli first became captain, he used to get very angry at players. He used to react when someone dropped a catch. I emphasised to him that not everyone is talented in the same way he is. On a cricket field, no one wants to miss catches or play poorly. You must elicit the best performance from them and not expect others to match your abilities. He accepted it and began to change his behaviour. He began encouraging the players and has played a significant role in the development of this team," Sharma said while speaking at the Khelneeti podcast.

More on Kohli-BCCI rift

Kohli was sacked as Team India's ODI captain earlier last month. It was argued that Kohli was terminated due to his rift with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) surrounding his T20I captaincy. Kohli had already resigned as India's T20I captain, citing a desire to shift his focus onto ODIs and Tests. When BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said he urged Kohli to reconsider his decision to relinquish T20I captaincy, Kohli came out and denied Ganguly's claim, saying he was never asked to reconsider his choice. A month later, Kohli revealed his stunning decision to resign as Test skipper.

Image: PTI/ANI