'He Was An 18-19-year-old Kid': Ricky Ponting Recalls First Meeting With Suryakumar Yadav

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting recently recalled his first meeting with India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav. Ponting, who was the captain of Mumbai Indians, said he first met Yadav when the latter was in the franchise and was just 18 or 19-year-old. Ponting stated that Yadav was not quite getting a game at Mumbai Indians and was traded to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a year after he left the team. Ponting feels that Yadav's career started to turn around after he joined KKR and got a chance to play in the middle order.

Ricky Ponting recalls early days of India star Suryakumar

Suryakumar Yadav was bought back by Mumbai Indians in 2018 and has since become one of the key players for the team, helping them win the title in 2019 and 2020.

"When I was in Mumbai, he was an 18-19-year-old kid, a young man. He was in our squad not quite getting a game. The year after I left, he was traded to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where his career started to turn around. He got a bit of an opportunity in the middle order and then MI bought him back in the auction and has been a match-winning player for them for five or six seasons now, to the point that he is one of their retained players," Ponting was quoted as saying on the ICC's official website.

Yadav's IPL career

As far as Yadav's IPL career is concerned, the right-handed batter has played 123 matches in the league and has scored 2644 runs at an average of 30.39 and with a strike rate of 136.78. He has scored 16 half-centuries in his IPL career so far. Yadav scored the most number of runs in the 2018 edition of the cash-rich tournament as he smashed 512 runs from 14 matches at an average of 36.57 and strike rate of 133.33.

Yadav's India career

Yadav has represented India in 13 One-Day Internationals and 31 T20Is since making his international debut in 2021. Yadav has scored 340 runs in the 50-over version and 926 runs in the shortest format at averages of 34.00 and 37.04, respectively. He has a strike rate of 174.71 in T20Is for India, which is the highest for a player from an ICC full-member nation. Yadav has one century and seven half-centuries in T20Is, and two fifties in ODI cricket for India.

Suryakumar becomes World No. 2

Yadav on Wednesday rose to career-best No. 2 spot in the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings as he surpassed Pakistan captain Babar Azam to reclaim the position. Yadav now has 801 rating points to his name, which is second only to Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan, who is the current World No. 1 in the T20I batting rankings. Yadav achieved the milestone after playing a blistering knock against Australia in the third and final T20I on Sunday.

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Yadav is part of the playing XI for the ongoing first T20I match against South Africa. The match is taking place in Thiruvananthapuram, where the Men in Blue have won the toss and elected to field first. South Africa are currently in deep trouble having lost five wickets for just 9 runs on the board. Arshdeep Singh has picked a three-wicket haul, while Chahar has scalped two to his name.

Image: IPL/BCCI

