'He Was Cursing Himself': Rishabh Pant Recounts India Opener's Wrath At Missing Century

The Indian cricket team’s tour of Australia in the 2020/21 season is widely remembered for India’s historic 2-1 win in the four-match Test series playing with almost a ‘India C’ side. In the absence of some of the big names of Indian cricket like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and others, the Ajinkya Rahane-led team went to defeat Australia in the final Test at Gabba and won the series. The squad featured youngsters and newcomers in abundance, as Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane were the only senior player left.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was adjourned as the Player of the match at the Gabba, for his unbeaten knock of 89 runs of 138 runs in the second innings, India were earlier given a great start by Shubman. Meanwhile, in the recently released sports documentary called, ‘Bandon mein tha dum’ Pant spoke about Gill’s knock in the Gabba Test. Pant revealed that Gill was cursing himself after getting out nine runs shy of a century.

'He was furious after he came back,' says Rishabh Pant

“Gill and I had discussed that we wanted to win the match and not just draw it. Gill was hitting the pull shot, cut shot. I was feeling happy because we had discussed it. In my mind, I had only one thought that we have to win. When Gill got out, he was furious after he came back. He was shouting, ‘What have I done?’ and was cursing himself.” Pant said.

Opening the innings, Gill faced a total of 146 deliveries in the tough fourth-day wicket and hit two sixes and eight fours before returning on the individual score of 91 runs. Gill was denied reaching his hundred, after scoring what was the second half-century for him in the format. Gill scored a total of 259 runs in three matches during the Border Gavaskar trophy 2020-21.

Meanwhile, both Gill and Pant are now preparing to face England in the 5th Test match of the Test series, which was halted after four games in 2021. Gill is expected to open the innings with skipper Rohit in the 5th Test, while Pant will be the first-choice wicketkeeper. The 5th Test is scheduled to begin on July 1 at Edgbaston.

India's squad for the upcoming 5th Test against England-

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)

(Image: bcci.tv)