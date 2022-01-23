'He Was Forced': Shoaib Akhtar Makes Big Claim On Kohli's Shocking Resignation As Captain

Shoaib Akhtar, a former Pakistan cricketer, has made a shocking remark on the issue surrounding ex-India skipper Virat Kohli's resignation as captain. Kohli did not voluntarily relinquish the captaincy, according to Akhtar, who is in Oman to participate in the Legends League Cricketer. Akhtar claimed that Kohli was forced to leave captaincy. Kohli will undoubtedly emerge from this and make a good comeback, the Rawalpindi Express added. He further said that Kohli's batting form is deteriorating because he is a bottom-hand player, and bottom-hand players are the ones who get stuck when they are out of form.

"He didn't leave captaincy, he was forced to do so. This is not the best of times for him but he needs to prove what he is made of - steel or iron. He is a great guy and a cricketer as well. Do not try too many things, just go out there and play cricket. He is a great batsman and has achieved more than anyone else in the world. He just needs to go out there and play with his natural flow. He plays a lot with his bottom hand and I think when the form is out, bottom hand players usually are the first ones to get stuck. I think he's gonna come out of this. He should move forward from this and not keep any bitterness against anyone. Just forgive everybody and keep moving," Akhtar said.

#WATCH | Virat Kohli did not relinquish the captaincy himself. He was forced to do so... He is a great cricketer. I think he is going to come out of this: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar in Muscat, Oman pic.twitter.com/jbXU5My2bj — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Kohli stunned the cricketing world earlier this month after he announced his shocking decision to step down as Test captain. The decision was made in the wake of the Test series defeat against South Africa. Kohli was previously embroiled in a dispute with the BCCI over his white-ball captaincy. The BCCI stripped Kohli of his ODI captaincy weeks after he stepped down as a T20I skipper last year.

Kohli's declining form

Kohli's batting form has witnessed somewhat of a statistical decline in the past three years. The batting icon is yet to score an international century since returning to play after the COVID-19 break. Kohli's last ton had come against Bangladesh in a pink-ball Test in Kolkata in 2019. Since then, Kohli has breached the 50-run mark on several occasions but has consistently failed to convert them into a three-digit score.

