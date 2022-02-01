'He Was Just So Good': Brett Lee Names Legendary Indian Batter Whom He Hated Bowling To

Legendary Australian speedster Brett Lee has named an Indian batter, he absolutely hated bowling to, during his recent conversation with former Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar. Lee revealed he hated bowling to cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar during his time as an international cricketer while also expressing his love for playing in India. Lee and Tendulkar had their fair share of moments on the field when both cricketers were in the prime of their careers during the first decade of the millennium.

Meanwhile, as per the video shared by Akhtar on his Youtube channel, Brett Lee was heard saying, “I hated bowling to Sachin because he was just so good. Great technique. I always found it hard to face spin, so someone like Muralitharan would have to be the bowler I wouldn't want to face. He was tough to face, I could never pick him”. Lee made his international debut for Australia with a Boxing Day Test against India at the MCG in 1999.

Memorable moments shared by Brett Lee and Sachin Tendulkar

Making his debut, Lee unleashed his lethal pace and tore through the Indian line-up, finishing with a five-wicket haul. Although India ended up on the losing side at MSG, Tendulkar was rewarded the player of the match for his one-man effort. Later in 2008 during the CB series in Australia, Sachin hit Brett Lee for three consecutive fours down the ground in a single over. This particular moment was inked into the memory of cricket enthusiasts and added to the dynamic bond shared by the duo.

Brett Lee expresses his love and affection for India

Expressing his love for India, Lee said he has spent most of his time in India, citing the endless opportunities in the country. "India's been brilliant to me, I've been so lucky. Playing in the subcontinent has been great, but I've spent most of my time in India because obviously there are a lot of opportunities over there. I want to come to Rawalpindi as well,” Lee added. Apart from playing international cricket in India, Lee played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League(IPL) and donned the commentator's hat following his retirement.

(Image: PTI/AP)