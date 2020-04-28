'He Was Very Talented & Blessed, But Didn't Take Care': Miandad Had Warned Umar Akmal

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad revealed that he had warned Umar Akmal earlier to mend his ways and not indulge in corrupt practices but said the cricketer did not take care of himself. Umar Akmal was handed a three-year-ban after being charged with the anti-corruption code for failing to report corrupt approaches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Taking to Twitter, a journalist from Pakistan quoted Javed Miandad, who had that he had warned a very talented Umar Akmal to stay away from the vices but he had refused to do so and there was nothing but regret now that such a talent had gone for a toss.

Javed Miandad had warned Umar earlier

Javed Miandad "I had told Umar Akmal before to mend his ways and to not indulge in such activities. Today all we can do is regret this, but the fact is that he was a very talented player, Allah gave him everything, but he did not take care of himself" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 27, 2020

Ramiz raja slams Umar Akmal

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja urged the nation to pass legislation against corrupt practices in the game of cricket as hew responded to the three-year ban handed to Umar Akmal. Taking to Twitter, Ramiz Raja reacted to Umar's ban, saying that it was a waste of talent and that jail was the right place for those who indulged in corrupt practices. The former Pakistan cricketer lauded Umar Akmal for joining the list of idiots, referring to the long list of Pakistan players who were banned from the game due to match-fixing or spot-fixing.

So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 27, 2020

PSL setback for the Pakistani cricketer

Umar Akmal had recently received a temporary suspension ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2020 where he was all set to play for Quetta Gladiators. He was issued a show-cause notice by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code, but the batsman decided not to challenge his country's cricket governing body. Umar Akmal, pleaded guilty to not reporting the fixing offers, which led to his provisional suspension on February 20 this year. Akmal was charged with breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code.

